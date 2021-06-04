Zach Baron

PublicBetas

Zach Baron
Zach Baron
  • Save
PublicBetas webflow website
Download color palette

Who hasn’t launched a product or feature too soon? We’ve all done it. Developers need beta testers. But it’s not easy to find them, especially if you are pre-launch.

PublicBetas was a project I designed, developed and launched in one week, using just Webflow. It simply connects app developers & product testers, leveraging Apple's Public Beta link feature.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Zach Baron
Zach Baron

More by Zach Baron

View profile
    • Like