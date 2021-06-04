Trending designs to inspire you
Who hasn’t launched a product or feature too soon? We’ve all done it. Developers need beta testers. But it’s not easy to find them, especially if you are pre-launch.
PublicBetas was a project I designed, developed and launched in one week, using just Webflow. It simply connects app developers & product testers, leveraging Apple's Public Beta link feature.