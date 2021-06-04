Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amjad ✌️

Pregnancy Tracker app UI design 🤰🏻

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
Hire Me
  • Save
Pregnancy Tracker app UI design 🤰🏻 colors healthy food calendar period tracker fitness app health app yoga app courses video tasks tracker pregnancy app pregnancy design uiux ui app minimal clean
Pregnancy Tracker app UI design 🤰🏻 colors healthy food calendar period tracker fitness app health app yoga app courses video tasks tracker pregnancy app pregnancy design uiux ui app minimal clean
Pregnancy Tracker app UI design 🤰🏻 colors healthy food calendar period tracker fitness app health app yoga app courses video tasks tracker pregnancy app pregnancy design uiux ui app minimal clean
Download color palette
  1. Pregnancy Tracker app UI design.png
  2. Pregnancy Tracker app UI design-1.png
  3. Pregnancy Tracker app UI design-2.png

Hello 👋 since few days I was thinking of an App Concept for Pregnancy tracking, so I researched and inspired by some old designs and I tried to solve some issues that users can face.
I worked on its UX and UI 😵‍💫, so this work process Presented a new, Minimal and easy understanding Pregnancy tracker app UI design concept.

I hope you like it with cool, clean and mono colors style.

Feel free contact me helloui.Amjad@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram :
My Instagram Page

Shop at UI8:
UI8

Thank you

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
⏣ I sell solutions & build creative shapes of products.
Hire Me

More by Amjad ✌️

View profile
    • Like