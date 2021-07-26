Ajay Shekhawat

Mental Health Awareness and Help - Mobile Screens

What do you do when you can’t afford therapy but are struggling to handle your mental illness alone? You could download an app. In recent years, there’s been a proliferation of mental health apps available to smartphone users. These reasonably-priced, or most often free, mental health apps offer a wealth of resources that make therapeutic techniques more accessible, portable, and cost-effective.
The number of mental health apps available to Internet users has exploded in recent years, with hundreds of downloadable programs pitched at those struggling with depression and anxiety, isolation and addiction.
Here is a Concept that we've worked on for one similar app that helps you face your mental Challenges.
Illustrations Credit : UI8

