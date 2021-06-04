Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zachary Styles

VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2

Zachary Styles
Zachary Styles
  • Save
VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2 hand lettering illustration design texture playing cards graphic design product design packaging design vssl that type guy
VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2 hand lettering illustration design texture playing cards graphic design product design packaging design vssl that type guy
VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2 hand lettering illustration design texture playing cards graphic design product design packaging design vssl that type guy
VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2 hand lettering illustration design texture playing cards graphic design product design packaging design vssl that type guy
VSSL Playing Cards x That Type Guy - 2 hand lettering illustration design texture playing cards graphic design product design packaging design vssl that type guy
Download color palette
  1. VSSLPlayingCards_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_6.jpg
  2. VSSLPlayingCards_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_7.jpg
  3. VSSLPlayingCards_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_8.jpg
  4. VSSLPlayingCards_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_9.jpg
  5. VSSLPlayingCards_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_10.jpg

Honestly, it's one of the most surreal feelings in the world seeing your work in tangible form! Knowing that it all started with a sketch and finally materialised into something you can feel, watch the light bounce off of, and even lose an ungodly amount of money (or clothes 👀) in the name of entertainment.

Zachary Styles
Zachary Styles
Illustrator, Designer & Lecturer

More by Zachary Styles

View profile
    • Like