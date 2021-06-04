Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Asraful

Cloudmusic brand logo for your brand or business

Md Asraful
Md Asraful
  • Save
Cloudmusic brand logo for your brand or business blue logo design branding best logo logos logotype brand identity guidelines logofolio 2021 logo design brand identity flat minimalist modern logo logo app icon 2021 icon typography minimal graphicdesign branding
Download color palette

Actually, I make Cloudmusic logo for a music company.
Logo for sale
Project: Brand Logo
Available for Freelance work.
Let's talk about your projects
-------
Email: asrafuluix@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/asrafuluix2
See the full design in Behance
https://behance.net/fgteambd
WhatsApp: +8801517092894
💡Logo design.
💡Branding
💡Brand Identity design
💡Brand identity guidelines guidlines
💡Stationery design.
💡Business card design.
💡Social media kit design.
& many more!
✍️ Start from scratch
💲 Reasonable price
Thank You :)
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Md Asraful
Md Asraful

More by Md Asraful

View profile
    • Like