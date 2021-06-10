💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

A landing page is an essential part of online marketing campaign. It provides more information than a banner ad or social media ads, which makes it easier to attract clients. Here's our exploration of an online education app landing page.

The shot shows the main section of the landing page with a CTA to download the app from the stores. It contains illustrations of a smartphone with real app screens. This gives a sneak peek into what's inside the app.

We've tailored the color scheme to fit the brand identity. This simple solution makes the app and the landing page look coherent and persuasive.

This landing page is a solid example of how to make a good product presentation. By following a few simple rules, the page achieves its main objective of catching one's attention and attracting new users.