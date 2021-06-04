Trending designs to inspire you
This is new exploration from me, i make this Tesla mobile app concept cause i love the dark mode and i think is a good idea for this and i hope Tesla see my concept but i think is so imposible for me 😆. Yea hope you guys like it ❤️
📩 fachrezy97@gmail.com