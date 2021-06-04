Summer vibes clip art set

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there!
It's so good to be an artist – if you live in a cold place and dream about hot summer days, you just go and draw it :)
So I hope you enjoy my new Summer vibes hand-drawn clipart set.
It's already available here:
https://creativemarket.com/KatyaSever/6190596-Summer-vibes