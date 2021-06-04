Katya Sever

Summer vibes clip art set

Katya Sever
Katya Sever
  • Save
Summer vibes clip art set summertime print stickers elements illustration design cartoon hand drawn cute funny vacation vibes set collection clip art vector illustration vector summer
Download color palette

Hey there!
It's so good to be an artist – if you live in a cold place and dream about hot summer days, you just go and draw it :)
So I hope you enjoy my new Summer vibes hand-drawn clipart set.
It's already available here:
https://creativemarket.com/KatyaSever/6190596-Summer-vibes

Katya Sever
Katya Sever

More by Katya Sever

View profile
    • Like