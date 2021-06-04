Neicy

Daily UI #013: Direct Messaging

Daily UI #013: Direct Messaging mobile message messaging dailyui dailyui013
I tried going for a clean, minimal look with this design. I thought it would be fun (if the app were real) if the user could change the app colors, so I went with a very basic color palette.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
