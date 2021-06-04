Calculator

Task: Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

#dailyui #004 / 100

Challenge by @Daily_UI.

fonts: Space Grotesk by https://floriankarsten.com/ ; DM Mono by https://www.colophon-foundry.org/

tool: https://figma.com/