dailyUI 004

dailyUI 004 ui ux uiux calculator app calculator ipod retro 004 design screendesign uidesign figma dailyui app design ui
Calculator
Task: Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

#dailyui #004 / 100

Challenge by @Daily_UI.

fonts: Space Grotesk by https://floriankarsten.com/ ; DM Mono by https://www.colophon-foundry.org/

 tool: https://figma.com/

