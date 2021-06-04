Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariia Adamova

002 Daily UI - Credit Card Checkout

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
  • Save
002 Daily UI - Credit Card Checkout credit card checkout credit card ui web dailyuichallenge dailyui 002 dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 002

Briefing: Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

Appreciate your feedback!

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova

More by Mariia Adamova

View profile
    • Like