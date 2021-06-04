Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all, long time no see 😆👋🏼
This is the new experience, i have been a long time for thinking my progress design and yap i found the new experience and skill, i move from Graphic Designer to UI/UX Designer i feel enjoy with my passion now. This is the first time i make UI/UX design for home rent APP. Hope you guys like it ❤️
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🤟
I'm available for freelance/new project.
Just say hello 😀
📩 fachrezy97@gmail.com