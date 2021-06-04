Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachrezy Ezy

Home Rent APP

Fachrezy Ezy
Fachrezy Ezy
  • Save
Home Rent APP home freelance house home rent ui ux
Download color palette

Hi all, long time no see 😆👋🏼

This is the new experience, i have been a long time for thinking my progress design and yap i found the new experience and skill, i move from Graphic Designer to UI/UX Designer i feel enjoy with my passion now. This is the first time i make UI/UX design for home rent APP. Hope you guys like it ❤️

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🤟

I'm available for freelance/new project.
Just say hello 😀
📩 fachrezy97@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Fachrezy Ezy
Fachrezy Ezy

More by Fachrezy Ezy

View profile
    • Like