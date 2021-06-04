Alexander Keith

Biagiotti – Beauty and Cosmetics Shop

Biagiotti – Beauty and Cosmetics Shop beauty visual modern woocomerce shop ecommerce cosmetic elegant clean creative branding website web ux ui design
  1. Medical-Beauty_shot.png
  2. biagiotti---Web-Design.png

Biagiotti Beauty and Cosmetics Shop Website Redesign.
A project that I have been complete in the first month of 2021 for brand Biagiotti.

Live link - https://biagiotti.qodeinteractive.com

Creative UX/UI Designer
