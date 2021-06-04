Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiia Lavrova

Ollivander's shop CRM

Anastasiia Lavrova
Anastasiia Lavrova
  • Save
Ollivander's shop CRM ollivander ui uiux dashboard harrypotter orders table crm portal
Download color palette

What if Ollivander needed a CRM system for customer's and order management?

My theoretical offer to his requirements :)
UI UX can be helpful even for magicians!

Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Anastasiia Lavrova
Anastasiia Lavrova

More by Anastasiia Lavrova

View profile
    • Like