Gold Silver Pros

The demand for precious metals investing is growing all around the world.

More and more people want to know exactly how to grow their wealth, avoid significant market setbacks and prevent lousy investment advice.

When Robert contacted us, we were super pumped to help him because we saw the tremendous potential for growth...

On the one hand, the client has a very successful track record of predicting economic, political, and cultural trends.

On the other hand, most websites in this niche look dated.

These websites mainly present some information and valuable advice, but they do not implement any user-friendly interface or — even payable — templates for their projects.

This makes it difficult for people interested in investing in gold or silver to find relevant information and get reliable market updates.

Our client needed to step up his game to keep his throne on top of the gold/silver market research hill.

We knew that it’s simply not enough to put up a nice website with a rushed layout and hope people will take action.

The 1st step for any information architecture project is to get a comprehensive understanding of the website users to organize the content and information in a way that’s relevant to them.

This allowed us to create a powerful, strategy-driven, and client-generating website structure.

RESULT: 2x the number of website subscribers in just three months after the new site launch.