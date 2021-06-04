Portfolio Design with free Adobe XD, HTML, SCSS & JS files.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys this week I will be uploading FREE source files of different portfolios listed below;
(Playlist Title - Portfolios)
1. Photographer Portfolio
2. Freelancer Portfolio
3. Dog Trainer Portfolio
4. Technician Portfolio
Project Source Files: https://youtu.be/tVrYcncwOjM
IsraTech fully owns the design copyright and i guarantee you 100% safety if you want to use the design for commercial purpose.
Go ahead mate and Good Luck.
#DesignToCode #FreeSourceCode #Portfolio