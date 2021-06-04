[Logo] Anime Stats Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Have been tasked with creating a dashboard that displays data from an OpenAPI, I chose the JikanAPI which gathers various statistics from the popular anime database MyAnimeList (MAL).
Decided to make a logo for fun, essentially for the favicon on my app demo and this was my process.
If you liked it press [L] ❤️
Let me know what you think!