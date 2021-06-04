Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Ilyas

australian wildlife

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
australian wildlife typography brand identity designer brand designer illustrator icon logo design corporate branding corporate identity branding logo
Download color palette

inspired by the austrialian culture. ( I incorporated the kangaroo inside the flora figure). let me know if you have got a feedback or appreciations.
thnaks
kind regards

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like