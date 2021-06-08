Online Banking App Design

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Here's a concept of an online banking app from our team! It's a wallet-type app that helps to track your expences, check balance, and do some online bank operations like sending money to your friends or opening a deposit.

The shot shows a Homepage and Expenses page. The left screen, Homepage, features user's bank cards and operations section. The right screen, Expenses, shows the user's spending history in a chart and transaction history.

We picked the color scheme to follow modern UI trends. It uses a darker background color and a lighter accent color. The well-balanced and neutral color combination adds to a more conservative look of the app.

This mobile bank app is an example of a utilitarian design that proves to be the best option from the market perspective. It's simple, intuitive to use, and suits the established industry standards.

