Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandra Ivanchenko

Food Catering

Alexandra Ivanchenko
Alexandra Ivanchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Catering catering restaurant illustrations icons clean figma testimonials search landing food on-demand web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey, friends!
This is the landing for the Food Catering project. Restaurant catering is a great way to boost sales at a restaurant. There are many different types of catered events a restaurant can offer from lavish sit-down meals to simple luncheon buffets. Hope you like the design!
I will be grateful for any feedback and of course, I’ll appreciate your likes.

Alexandra Ivanchenko
Alexandra Ivanchenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Ivanchenko

View profile
    • Like