Hey, friends!
This is the landing for the Food Catering project. Restaurant catering is a great way to boost sales at a restaurant. There are many different types of catered events a restaurant can offer from lavish sit-down meals to simple luncheon buffets. Hope you like the design!
I will be grateful for any feedback and of course, I’ll appreciate your likes.