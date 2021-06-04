@Jilla_Shakthi_

Instagram Redesign

@Jilla_Shakthi_
@Jilla_Shakthi_
  • Save
Instagram Redesign message like gradient trending website builder landing page design conceptual product design logodesign web branding app icon dribbble best shot design mockup smooth animation ux ui redesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Instagram Redesign Mobile and Web Pages. What do you think?

Detail Preview:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/105759467/INSTAGRAM-Redesign-%28Explore-Now%29

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate? Email Us: shakthirajanbalan@gmail.com

Behance | Instagram

@Jilla_Shakthi_
@Jilla_Shakthi_

More by @Jilla_Shakthi_

View profile
    • Like