Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artyom Komlev

Mobile UX/UI Design for multimedia service

Artyom Komlev
Artyom Komlev
  • Save
Mobile UX/UI Design for multimedia service web white figma app design ios ux design ui
Download color palette

You know that in the age of information technology there is constant competition among developers of various mobile applications. This application is no exception and is breaking into the race for multimedia services.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Artyom Komlev
Artyom Komlev

More by Artyom Komlev

View profile
    • Like