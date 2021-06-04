Website for finding an artist and organizing corporate events

This site was created to help people quickly find an artist or team to organize an event. An important part was to provide a clear UX so that each party (client and performer) could quickly and easily order or sell the service. It's a kind of freelancing for artists.

The site provides many useful functions:

1. Artist's portfolio which can be viewed directly on the site.

2. Each client can leave a review to the artist about his work.

3. It is possible to search for an artist using a map (for example, by some region or simply "next to you".

4. Each new artist is tested to protect the buyer and make the order as safe as possible.

5. A large list of categories has been developed to accommodate all talents in one site and help the user find the required service quickly and efficiently.

6. It is possible to attach links from social networks to the artist's profile.

An interesting, clean and creative interface was developed for the Wipata website to highlight this service's creative direction and help people feel in the right place. This allows you to attract attention and keep the user on the site. This, in turn, is important for website promotion and saves money on advertising this service.