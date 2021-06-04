Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COMET minimal comet typography illustration logo dailylogochallenge design
So the topic was rocket ship , I took the basic clip art of rocket and named it comet so the base of the rocket looks like an 'M' so included it in it and since my company name is comet I have put small comet in the rocket and lighten the little , background is just to enhance the text and logo.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
