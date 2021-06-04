Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meat Up - Mobile Application

Meat up is a mobile application that connects thousands of food fans, recipes and good addresses. The application brings together restaurant owners who share their taste for food, food lovers and restaurant fans. It is a personal project. Thanks to you for reading!

I am available for work, contact me at aurelie@macomdesign.fr

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
