Elate – Financial Consulting WordPress Theme

Elate is a premium WordPress theme for business and financial consulting firm. It is developed under significant research, so we know exactly what you need for a business and financial consulting website. The theme is crafted with dedicated finance functionality and best-in-class features for those companies who wish to establish a reputation of trust with their clients.

Main Features:

Perfect Home Pages
Pre-designed Pages
Stunning Service Designs
Professional Case Study Designs
Stunning Blog Design Options
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

