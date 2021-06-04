Trending designs to inspire you
Elate is a premium WordPress theme for business and financial consulting firm. It is developed under significant research, so we know exactly what you need for a business and financial consulting website. The theme is crafted with dedicated finance functionality and best-in-class features for those companies who wish to establish a reputation of trust with their clients.
Main Features:
Perfect Home Pages
Pre-designed Pages
Stunning Service Designs
Professional Case Study Designs
Stunning Blog Design Options
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Elate – Financial Consulting WordPress Theme