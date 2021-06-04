Hasura gives you Instant GraphQL on all your data

Hasura

For The Hasura 2.0 release, it was time for a homepage refresh. With the top banner, we wanted to represent how Hasura makes it easy for people to instantly access all their data via a graphql endpoint. Read more about graphql here https://hasura.io/graphql/

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
