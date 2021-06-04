Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aleo Studio - Logo Reveal

Happy to present this short logo animation I created for Aleo, a platform for private applications.

What do you think?

🔥 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: alexgoo.design@gmail.com

