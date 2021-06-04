Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banking Dashboard

Hey folks! ✌️

This time I share with you the concept of an application for Internet banking, focused on all the details of this Service, both in terms of engineering and user experience, and now ... We can boast of a completely new product that goes beyond the familiar. And at the same time it has an intuitive and recognizable design. There are still more takes, soon I will be publishing more and the case study. Stay tuned for new updates.
------------------------------------------
Soon more! 🙌

