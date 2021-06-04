World Citizen Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I really enjoyed being a part of this project. This is an app to assist users in finding the closest charity organisations close to them and also the ones who need urgent help.
The app was design taking into consideration the bust schedule of the working class in this modern age. This consideration made provisions for pick-up service and closest drop-off location.
The design process followed in creating the app was:
1. Empathizing with users
2. User research
3. Brainstorming &Ideation
4. Sketching & Wireframing
5. Low-Fidelity prototyping
6. High-Fidelity prototyping
7.Usability testing.
It was awesome being able to create this. Like and give feedbacks.