World Citizen Donation App

World Citizen Donation App non-profit organization donation clothes clothe clothe donation app product design app ux ui design
I really enjoyed being a part of this project. This is an app to assist users in finding the closest charity organisations close to them and also the ones who need urgent help.
The app was design taking into consideration the bust schedule of the working class in this modern age. This consideration made provisions for pick-up service and closest drop-off location.

The design process followed in creating the app was:
1. Empathizing with users
2. User research
3. Brainstorming &Ideation
4. Sketching & Wireframing
5. Low-Fidelity prototyping
6. High-Fidelity prototyping
7.Usability testing.

It was awesome being able to create this. Like and give feedbacks.

