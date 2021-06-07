Liquid Tab Bar Animation

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Today under the microscope is another micro-interaction example! We continue to explore micro-interactions that are often overseen and underestimated but remain an essential part of the user's experience.

Here's a footer menu animation. It expands when a user presses the Add button and shows the additional menu bar.

We implemented a bright color scheme but used contrasting violet and white colors. This way we managed to divide the micro-actions that make up the interaction process.

From a full-scale mobile interface perspective, a button may seem small and unessential. But in many cases, a user's journey starts here. We make sure that small elements provide an engaging micro-interacting experience.