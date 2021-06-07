Dmitry Lauretsky
Liquid Tab Bar Animation

Liquid Tab Bar Animation graphics illustration app icons ronas it ui ux ios tabbar tap liquid jump interaction animation after effects home mainpage
Today under the microscope is another micro-interaction example! We continue to explore micro-interactions that are often overseen and underestimated but remain an essential part of the user's experience.

Here's a footer menu animation. It expands when a user presses the Add button and shows the additional menu bar.

We implemented a bright color scheme but used contrasting violet and white colors. This way we managed to divide the micro-actions that make up the interaction process.

From a full-scale mobile interface perspective, a button may seem small and unessential. But in many cases, a user's journey starts here. We make sure that small elements provide an engaging micro-interacting experience.

We make complex applications simple for users💙
