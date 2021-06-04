A Whole Lotta Badges a Collection by Jake Warrilow Zine Volume 1

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my collection of badges which I have created as a Graphic Designer. The perfect inspirational badge design zine book.
44 badges inside.
Featuring a wide variety of themes:
• Logos
• Life events
• Personal projects
• Band merchandise
• Outta This Town products
Printed on 120gsm A6 paper.
Stay DIY.
