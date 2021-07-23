Ajay Shekhawat

Saving Goals App Online Money Banking

Hello Dribbblers! 👋
Dreams come true ✨ sometimes we just need to help them a little.
Have you ever struggled with saving money? Once you set a specific goal it doesn’t have to be hard. I’d like to present you an idea of application that will help you take control of saving for your dream goals. You can easily check how much time exactly it will take to get the keys to your new apartment.
May your dreams come true!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
