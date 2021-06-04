Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jake Warrilow

A Whole Lotta Badges a Collection by Jake Warrilow Zine Volume 1

Jake Warrilow
Jake Warrilow
  • Save
A Whole Lotta Badges a Collection by Jake Warrilow Zine Volume 1 clean identity logo design logo badge illustration typography branding book collection draplin punx vintage badge badges zine
Download color palette

This is my collection of badges which I have created as a Graphic Designer. The perfect inspirational badge design zine book.

44 badges inside.
Featuring a wide variety of themes:

• Logos
• Life events
• Personal projects
• Band merchandise
• Outta This Town products

Printed on 120gsm A6 paper.

Stay DIY.

Purchase

My Work

Gold Step Design

My Clothing Brand

Instagram

Jake Warrilow
Jake Warrilow

More by Jake Warrilow

View profile
    • Like