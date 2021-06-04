Julie Truong

Trip Planner - Onboarding

Julie Truong
Julie Truong
  • Save
Trip Planner - Onboarding idea trip planner travel design ux ui illustration app
Download color palette

Onboarding screens for a trip planner application - YOGO.

You can view the full version of this project here

Hope you enjoy it! :)
Thanks you!

Feel free to contact me: tuyetanh12792@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Julie Truong
Julie Truong

More by Julie Truong

View profile
    • Like