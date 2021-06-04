Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chap'nGo Logotype

Chap'nGo Logotype share sharing review like button social network social mobile ui ui branding illustration logo app design art direction
Chap'nGo is an app for sharing good places with your friends.

Stop dealings with false reviews. Now choose your next restaurant, bar, doctor according to the tastes of your closest friends!

More information here (in French)

Press L and give your feedback. 
yumans.design

Making digital more human.

