Vijay Bhuva

e-Learning Website Design

Vijay Bhuva
Vijay Bhuva
  • Save
e-Learning Website Design agency teacher students educational online school branding ux ui editorial trendy design e-learning digital learning website coaching coding jobs career apps learning education
Download color palette

Hello everyone, 👋

Today I want to share with you my latest eLearning landing page design.

Hope you all enjoy this.

Thanks for watching!

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120865113/e-Learning-Website-Design

Vijay Bhuva
Vijay Bhuva

More by Vijay Bhuva

View profile
    • Like