Poster Emergents

Poster Emergents design art designer minimal culture theatre design
From the Canovelles theater they asked me to make the poster for a festival of new shows to introduce people from the area.
I was inspired by minimalist theater posters and taking the idea of an element that will be present at every evening, the red light bulb.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
