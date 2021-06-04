Poster Emergents

Trending designs to inspire you
From the Canovelles theater they asked me to make the poster for a festival of new shows to introduce people from the area.
I was inspired by minimalist theater posters and taking the idea of an element that will be present at every evening, the red light bulb.