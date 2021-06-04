Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zixie Studio

Adam's Website

Zixie Studio
Zixie Studio
Adam's Website
Adam’s reached out to us to build an FMCG brand with core vision of promoting nutritional suatainibility. We had to design a brand identity along with packaging design which is very unique to itslef and tells user about it USPs along with how different the products are in comparision with what’s already out in the market. We also had to design and deveop a website that reflects brand values while creating a unique and simple retail experience for the consumers.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Zixie Studio
Zixie Studio
Like