Medley & Co

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a cool new concept for a women's fashion brand & clothing line that launched recently. The brand offers modular clothing for the modern woman so we created a fitting brand identity that stands out from the competition. The icon is made out of the letter M that gives some idea about modular clothing.
__________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com