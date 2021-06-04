Introducing Akrasia Typeface - Bitmap vsg + solid fonts

NOTE! : The 'SVG' style requires Photoshop CC 2017 or Illustrator CC 2018 (or newer) to use.

How to change color in Photoshop : bleeding options - color overlay.

Akrasia is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

In the package you will find :

Akrasia VP bitmap SVG font

solid style otf font

help file

Uppercase, lowercase, numeral, punctuation & Symbol

Multilingual support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/akrasia-typeface-svg-solid-fonts 🙂

