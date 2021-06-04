Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was a redesign job to upgrade the look of Urban Jungle's old logo to make it more professional, stylish, modern, and minimalist. We used the flower motif (which is a bird of paradise flower) from the old logo and matched it with new font and colors that totally transformed it. Urban Jungle is an e-commerce website that sells indoor plants and makes landscaping projects both indoors and outdoors.
__________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com