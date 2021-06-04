Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Urban Jungle logo design illustration typography logo colors modern design
It was a redesign job to upgrade the look of Urban Jungle's old logo to make it more professional, stylish, modern, and minimalist. We used the flower motif (which is a bird of paradise flower) from the old logo and matched it with new font and colors that totally transformed it. Urban Jungle is an e-commerce website that sells indoor plants and makes landscaping projects both indoors and outdoors.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
