Introducing French Serif Typeface - 4 weights
French is luxury, clean typeface with 4 fonts to enchant your next project. They are loaded alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.
French is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Light
Regular
Bold
Black
Alternate glyphs
Ligatures
Multilingual support
How to access alternate glyphs?
To access alternate glyphs in Adobe InDesign or Illustrator, choose Window Type & Tables Glyphs
In Photoshop, choose Window Glyphs.
In the panel that opens, click the Show menu and choose Alternates for Selection. Double-click an alternate's thumbnail to swap them out.
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/french-typeface-4-fonts 🙂
