FRENCH TYPEFACE - 4 FONTS

Introducing French Serif Typeface - 4 weights

French is luxury, clean typeface with 4 fonts to enchant your next project. They are loaded alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.

French is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol

Light

Regular

Bold

Black

Alternate glyphs

Ligatures

Multilingual support

How to access alternate glyphs?

To access alternate glyphs in Adobe InDesign or Illustrator, choose Window Type & Tables Glyphs

In Photoshop, choose Window Glyphs.

In the panel that opens, click the Show menu and choose Alternates for Selection. Double-click an alternate's thumbnail to swap them out.

