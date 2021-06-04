Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thai Cookbook Illustrations p.1

This is one of linoprint/mixed media illustrations for Thai Cookbook created for Oasis Belgium NGO. Among their other activities, Oasis also supports migrant women by helping survivors of abuse find dignity and hope. This book with personal, genuine Thai recipes contributed by Oasis' beneficiaries is available for purchase here: https://oasisbe.com/recipe-book

