Amam Studio
Amam

Print Design | Connect the Dots Coder Gals Hackathon 2020

Amam Studio
Amam
Amam Studio for Amam
Hire Us
  • Save
Print Design | Connect the Dots Coder Gals Hackathon 2020 branding event branding hackathon visual identity design illustration mug mask tote bag print
Print Design | Connect the Dots Coder Gals Hackathon 2020 branding event branding hackathon visual identity design illustration mug mask tote bag print
Print Design | Connect the Dots Coder Gals Hackathon 2020 branding event branding hackathon visual identity design illustration mug mask tote bag print
Print Design | Connect the Dots Coder Gals Hackathon 2020 branding event branding hackathon visual identity design illustration mug mask tote bag print
Download color palette
  1. tote-mug-notebook-mockup-dibbble.png
  2. shirts-mockup-dribbble.png
  3. Masks-dribbble.png
  4. tote-mockup.png

Connect the Dots Hackathon is an online event dedicated to tech community by Coder Gals.

Their mission is to empower people of any background to be represented as technical leaders, executives, founders, board members, and software engineers.

We designed, illustrated & created multiple digital and print assets for Coder Gals 2020 Connect the Dots Hackathon, including social media posts and motion design.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120254177/Coder-Gals-Connect-the-dots-Hackathon-2020

Amam
Amam
Design and animation studio
Hire Us

More by Amam

View profile
    • Like