Aashish Chauhan

Outdoor Activities

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan
Outdoor Activities icon vector health app healthcare mental health health activism outdoor icon set icons illustration design application ux design
Tell us
What’s your favourite
outdoor activities

Please select any two activities so we can show you best place and things you like as suggestion.

Task :
Design a set of icons (minimum of 3) that represent one of your favourite outdoor activities.

Rebound of
Design an icon set inspired by your favorite outdoor activity 😎
By Dribbble
Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan

    • Like