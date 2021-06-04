Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tell us
What’s your favourite
outdoor activities
Please select any two activities so we can show you best place and things you like as suggestion.
Task :
Design a set of icons (minimum of 3) that represent one of your favourite outdoor activities.