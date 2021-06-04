Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laura Eddy

Font Foundry Website

Laura Eddy
Laura Eddy
Font Foundry Website website branding ui font designer type typeheist website designer desktop landingpage foundry clean minimal monospace website design layout font design typeface
My TYPEHEIST font foundry website ✌🏼

I wanted:
- something minimal
- a monospace font
- yellow 💛

You can view it live at https://www.typeheist.co
Let me know what you think!

Laura Eddy
Laura Eddy
Design & illustration ✨
Hire Me

