Magento 2 PayPal Account per Customer Group by Meetanshi facilitates capturing online payments from different customer groups among various PayPal accounts in Magento 2 store.

PayPal is a popular online payment gateway solution that facilitates merchants to capture payments from customers securely.

Meetanshi has developed Magento 2 PayPal Account per Customer Group extension to accept online payments from different customer groups in various PayPal accounts in Magento 2 store.

By using this extension, it becomes easy to handle the income and divide them among several PayPal accounts depending upon the customer groups in Magento 2 store.

The customer group generating more income needs to be identified and can focus marketing strategies for that customer group only. The extension helps identify such customer groups.

The extension also helps to manage incoming payments among business partners who manage it based on the customer groups.

Features of Magento 2 PayPal Account per Customer Group Extension:

• Facilitates managing online payments based on customer groups to be captured in multiple PayPal accounts.

• Use API username, API password, and API signature to configure the customer group wise PayPal account obtained during registration.

• Frontend option to get redirected to PayPal hosted payment page, on selecting the PayPal payment method. The amount will be automatically paid to the PayPal account in which the customer resides.

• Managing online payments based on customer groups in your Magento 2 store becomes easy.

• Identifying the customer groups from which major revenue is generated and make the efforts in that direction only.

