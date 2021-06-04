Amam Studio
Icon Design | Coder Gals Connect the Dots Hackathon 2020

Connect the Dots Hackathon is an online event dedicated to tech community by Coder Gals.

Their mission is to empower people of any background to be represented as technical leaders, executives, founders, board members, and software engineers.

We designed, illustrated & created multiple digital and print assets for Coder Gals 2020 Connect the Dots Hackathon, including social media posts and motion design.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120254177/Coder-Gals-Connect-the-dots-Hackathon-2020

