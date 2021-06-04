Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WebXR Portfolio Banner

WebXR Portfolio Banner blender lowpoly mobile first responsive web portfolio aframe vr animation 3d xr webvr webxr
Updated my homepage banner with some of my latest learnings in low-poly 3D modelling for the web.

Lots of animation, including a sunrise. Hoping to add some more interesting bits to this over time, my boys would like to see a T-Rex and some flying robots in there, so who knows where it'll end up 😅

https://carlspencer.io

