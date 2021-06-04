WebXR Portfolio Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Updated my homepage banner with some of my latest learnings in low-poly 3D modelling for the web.
Lots of animation, including a sunrise. Hoping to add some more interesting bits to this over time, my boys would like to see a T-Rex and some flying robots in there, so who knows where it'll end up 😅
https://carlspencer.io